Johnny Depp spent $60,000 to protect crew during filming of 'Pirates of the Caribbean'

Johnny Depp spent $60,000 to keep the people around him safe and dry during the filming of "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides".

According to a report, the conditions of on sets were quite treacherous as cast and crew were constantly getting wet and splashed during the production in 2011.

The report said the Public Enemies star purchased waterproof jackets for 500 cast and crew members so they would all be protected from the horrifically wet conditions.



It said the actor bought the jackets out of his own pocket.

Meanwhile, Depp asked his fans in the UK to watch "Waiting for the Barbarians".

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture from the film and wrote, "Also, I’ve just found out that 'Waiting for the Barbarians’, made with my dear friends Mark Rylance and Robert Pattinson, is out in the U.K. this week. Hope you guys get a chance to see it."







