PEMRA, other laws to be used against Nawaz if his APC address is broadcast: Gill

ISLAMABAD: The government has said that it would use the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and other laws will be used to take action against Nawaz Sharif if the former prime minister's address to the All Parties Conference (APC) is broadcast.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill, said that it was not possible that an "absconding criminal" takes part in political activities and gives speeches.

"The Sharif family can tell nothing but lies. They are such [habitual] liers that they even lied about a disease," he said.

The PPP confirmed today that both Nawaz and former president Asif Ali Zardari will attend the APC via video link.

Earlier, sources had told Geo News that Nawaz had accepted Bilawal's invitation and would attend the conference after the latter enquired after the former's health.

"Just spoke to Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif. Enquired about his health. Also invited him to virtually attend opposition APC, hosted by PPP, on 20th September," the PPP chairman had tweeted.

Opposition parties including the PPP, PML-N and the JUI-F have said that they will use the platform to try to come up with a joint strategy focused on ousting the incumbent government.

New election or in-house change?

The opposition parties had decided to convene an APC at the Zardari House in Islamabad on September 20. The decision was taken after a Rahbar Committee meeting comprising leaders from all opposition parties, who decided that it was time to show the incumbent government the door.

"The situation in the country has reached a stage where we cannot afford even a moment's delay," JUI-F's Durrani had said.

"We want free and fair elections in the country, with no interference whatsoever," he had further said, terming the 2018 general elections "a disgrace to the whole country".

Durrani had said that opposition parties were on the same page that giving the incumbent government one more day in power would be unjust. "This government has destroyed the country in its two years" of rule, he added.

The upcoming APC, he had said, would decide on the future plan of action as the opposition leaders had already made up their minds on numerous issues that the country was facing.

"The APC will decide whether there will be a new election or an in-house change," he had said.