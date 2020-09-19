4 terrorists killed during security operation in Awaran: ISPR

Security forces on Saturday killed four terrorists in an exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Awaran district, said a statement issued by the Inter Serves Public Relations (ISPR).



The ISPR said that an operation was launched by the security forces after they received confirmation about the presence of terrorists in the central Makran range of the Awaran district.



The ISPR said that security forces also destroyed the terrorist hideout and seized a large cache of arms, ammunition and communication equipment during the operation.

The military’s media wing also said that “multiple hideouts and administrative camps of terrorists” were also destroyed in the operation.

News of the operation comes a week after the army killed four terrorists, including terrorist commander Ihsan Ullah alias Ihsan Sanray near the inter-district boundary of North and South Waziristan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the terrorists were gunned down in an intelligence-based operation in Ghariom, Shaktu, near the inter district boundary of North and South Waziristan. It had said that Sanray had masterminded "numerous terrorist activities".