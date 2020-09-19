Diriliş: Ertuğrul: Meet Gonul Nagiyeva who played Noyan's sister

The role of Alangoya or Almıla Hatun was played by Gonul Nagiyeva in the popular Turkish TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

The actress portrayed a Mangol warrior and the sister of Noyan in the fourth season of the TV series which is being aired on Pakistan's state-run TV on the directives of the prime minister.

Most of the actors, who played prominent characters, have become famous worldwide but little is known about Gonul Nagiyeva who delivered some stellar performances in the series.

Gonul was born in Baku, Azerbaijan in 1982 and started her carrier as a TV presenter at Azad Azerbaijan TV.



Commenting on her role, the actress wrote a note in Turkish language which read: "Thank you very, very much for your comments, reactions, wishes. I got on your nerves a little bit because of the role but thanks to you I was very motivated and happy. It is difficult to love Alangoya, but there were truths in her that she believed in., I played and loved her."







