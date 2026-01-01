 
Adam Peaty's mother Caroline 'struggles to cope' with wedding fallout

Peaty married to influencer and Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly at Bath Cathedral

January 01, 2026

The Peaty family were all uninvited from the nuptials, aside from Adams sister Beth
The Peaty family were all uninvited from the nuptials, aside from Adam's sister Beth 

Adam Peaty's mother, Caroline, appeared to be still struggling with the healing process following a wedding fallout. 

Peaty, a devout Christian, tied the knot with influencer and Gordon Ramsay's daughter Holly at Bath Cathedral on December 27, following an dramatic row that resulted in the Olympian excluding his own mother from the service. 

And taking to her social media she shared a post from another account which read: 'I deserve a year that doesn't hurt'. The full post read: 'I won't end this year pretending everything was fine. I lost a piece of myself this year that I will never get back and I'm not forcing a smile like it didn't change me.

'So no... I won't be saying "2026 is going to be my year." I'll be praying that I recover next year, that my heart never has to break like this again, that I never have to survive something like this again.

'I'll be praying for peace... real peace., the kind that let's me breathe without fighting for it. I deserve a year that doesn't hurt.' 

Her second repost read: 'Just a little reminder that you don't have to make resolutions or huge decisions or big proclamations.

'You can just set some sweet intentions and take each day as it comes.'

The Peaty family were all uninvited from the nuptials, aside from Adam's sister Beth who was a bridesmaid alongside Holly's sisters Megan and Tilly.

