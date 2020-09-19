Can't connect right now! retry
Two security personnel martyred during operation in North Waziristan: ISPR

The development comes hours after security forces gunned down four terrorists in an exchange of fire during an IBO in Awaran district. — Geo.tv/Files

Two security personnel embraced martyrdom on Saturday in an exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in North Waziristan's Miramshah town, the military's media wing said.

Inter-Serves Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement, said that the operation was conducted in MIramshah's Spalga village.

The personnel have been identified as:

- Havaldar Tajbar Ali, 38, resident of Swat

- Sepoy Rashid, 22, resident of Parachinar

"Troops cordoned off the area for area clearance," ISPR added.

The development comes hours after security forces gunned down four terrorists in an exchange of fire during an IBO in the Awaran district.

The ISPR said that security forces also destroyed the terrorists' hideout and seized a large cache of arms, ammunition, and communication equipment during the operation.

