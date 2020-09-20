Sindh's energy minister Imtiaz Shaikh contracts coronavirus

Minister of Sindh for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh. — Twitter/Files

KARACHI: Minister of Sindh for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh on Saturday said that he has contracted the coronavirus, as the country begins to ease the last remaining restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the highly contagious disease.



"During the past few days, I had a fever and a soar throat [...] After that I got myself tested," he said.

The minister said that he had gone into self-isolation after the report came positive and urged his friends to pray for his health.

Shaikh is the latest among several mainstream politicians to have contracted the virus.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Sindh education minister Saeed Ghani, and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed tested positive and recovered earlier this year.

The province has registered over 133,000 coronavirus infections, with 2,459 deaths from the pandemic.