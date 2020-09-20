Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Aniston's special advice following heartbreaking split from Brad Pitt

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 20, 2020

Jennifer Aniston's special advice following heartbreaking split from Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt unleashed a wave of elation over their fans after reuniting for a charity table read this week.

The former couple put their sparkling chemistry on full display while reading to one another.

Jen and Brad's whirlwind relationship became public in 1999 and they tied the knot the following year.

However, their marriage could not withstand the test of times, and they got divorced in 2005.

While the news broke the hearts of the duo's million fans, it came as a severe shock to industry pals too.

Opening up about her split with Brad, Jennifer gave an extremely candid interview shortly about this part of her life. 

Jen also shared a piece of advice, something she learnt out of the entire process in life.

"I believe in therapy; I think it's an incredible tool in educating the self on self. I feel very strong. I'm really proud of how I've conducted myself," she added, "I don't feel like a victim."

She went on to talk two people people evolve in a relationship.

“It’s just complicated, relationships are complicated. You’re two people continually evolving, and there will be times when those changes clash… There are all these levels of growth – and when you stop growing together, that’s when the problems happen,” the Friends alum said.

"Relationships are two people, everyone is accountable. A lot goes into a relationship coming together, and a lot goes into a relationship falling apart," the actress shared.

More From Entertainment:

Kamala Harris's iconic journey to be showcased in upcoming comic book

Kamala Harris's iconic journey to be showcased in upcoming comic book

Ayeza Khan gives rare glimpse inside her memorable convocation ceremony

Ayeza Khan gives rare glimpse inside her memorable convocation ceremony
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry inked landmark Netflix deal for shocking reason

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry inked landmark Netflix deal for shocking reason
Jessica Mulroney sets the record straight about tiff with Meghan Markle

Jessica Mulroney sets the record straight about tiff with Meghan Markle
Cardi B reveals the real reason behind split with Offset: 'Got tired of arguing'

Cardi B reveals the real reason behind split with Offset: 'Got tired of arguing'
Meghan Markle mourns the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, issues a statement

Meghan Markle mourns the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, issues a statement

'Meghan Markle cried at Buckingham palace before her engagement to Prince Harry'

'Meghan Markle cried at Buckingham palace before her engagement to Prince Harry'
Kim Kardashian claims COVID-19 is responsible for Kanye West’s mental health

Kim Kardashian claims COVID-19 is responsible for Kanye West’s mental health
Diriliş: Ertuğrul: Meet Gonul Nagiyeva who played Noyan's sister

Diriliş: Ertuğrul: Meet Gonul Nagiyeva who played Noyan's sister
Justin Bieber's 'Holy' beats Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP

Justin Bieber's 'Holy' beats Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP
Prince Harry wants his helicopter licence renewed for family trips?

Prince Harry wants his helicopter licence renewed for family trips?
Kim Kardashian is ‘at the end of her rope’ with Kanye West's antics

Kim Kardashian is ‘at the end of her rope’ with Kanye West's antics

Latest

view all