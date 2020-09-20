Jennifer Aniston's special advice following heartbreaking split from Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt unleashed a wave of elation over their fans after reuniting for a charity table read this week.



The former couple put their sparkling chemistry on full display while reading to one another.

Jen and Brad's whirlwind relationship became public in 1999 and they tied the knot the following year.

However, their marriage could not withstand the test of times, and they got divorced in 2005.

While the news broke the hearts of the duo's million fans, it came as a severe shock to industry pals too.

Opening up about her split with Brad, Jennifer gave an extremely candid interview shortly about this part of her life.

Jen also shared a piece of advice, something she learnt out of the entire process in life.



"I believe in therapy; I think it's an incredible tool in educating the self on self. I feel very strong. I'm really proud of how I've conducted myself," she added, "I don't feel like a victim."

She went on to talk two people people evolve in a relationship.

“It’s just complicated, relationships are complicated. You’re two people continually evolving, and there will be times when those changes clash… There are all these levels of growth – and when you stop growing together, that’s when the problems happen,” the Friends alum said.

"Relationships are two people, everyone is accountable. A lot goes into a relationship coming together, and a lot goes into a relationship falling apart," the actress shared.