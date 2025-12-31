Richard Smallwood cause of death revealed after gospel singer died at 77

Richard Smallwood was diagnosed with multiple health issues in recent years

Richard Smallwood, the Grammy-nominated gospel singer and songwriter whose work shaped modern gospel music, has died at 77.

His representatives confirmed that Smallwood passed away from complications related to kidney failure on Tuesday, December 30, at a nursing home in Sandy Spring, Maryland. News of his death was announced in a statement from his family shared on his official Facebook page.

“We are saddened to announce the passing of world-renowned artist, songwriter, and musician, Richard Smallwood,” the statement read. “The family asks that you respect our privacy during this difficult time, while helping to celebrate the legacy he leaves behind and the gifts he unselfishly shared with the world.”

In recent years, Smallwood was also diagnosed with mild dementia and a variety of other health issues.

Smallwood became one of gospel music’s most influential composers over a career spanning more than five decades. His songs reached far beyond church walls, with Whitney Houston famously covering I Love the Lord alongside the Georgia Mass Choir for 1996’s The Preacher’s Wife soundtrack. Destiny’s Child later performed his song Total Praise during a gospel medley in 2007.

Born in Atlanta in 1948 and raised in Washington, D.C., Smallwood showed musical talent early, playing piano by ear at age 5 and forming a gospel group by 11. He graduated cum laude from Howard University and went on to teach music before founding the Richard Smallwood Singers in 1977. The group earned Grammy nominations and topped Billboard’s Spiritual Albums chart.

After disbanding the group, Smallwood formed Vision and released Total Praise, his biggest hit. He was nominated for eight Grammys, won multiple Dove and Stellar Awards, and released his final album in 2015.

Diagnosed with mild dementia in recent years, Smallwood is survived by his extended family and a lasting musical legacy.