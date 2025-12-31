Cynthia Erivo finding it hard to write down 'ambitions' for 2026

Cynthia Erivo has enjoyed massive success in 2025 with the release 'Wicked: For Good'

Cynthia Erivo has spoken about her ambitions as the New Year’s Eve is just around the corner.

2025 has been a great year for Cynthia as she featured in Jon M. Chu’s blockbuster musical Wicked: For Good, which also starred Ariana Grande in pivotal role.

She also released her memoir titled "Simply More: A Book for Anyone Who Has Been Told They’re Too Much" that turned out to be the best-selling book of the year.

The 38-year-old, after achieving so much success this year, still has no idea about her ambitions for 2026 as she confessed that she still hasn’t dared writing anything in the list.

She added, "My mind has been blown several times. To this point, I still haven’t even dared to write the list [for 2026] because at this point, I’m sort of like, ‘What have you got?”

However, Erivo does have one ambition set for 2026 .i.e. visiting the Paris Fashion Week.

She explained to The Hollywood Reporter, "I managed to sneak a week off to go and do Paris Fashion Week.”

"I’ve always had to do one day or two days in that rush off and go do something, but this year I asked to have the full week off to go and be in Paris. That is what I want to do, so that’s what I’m going to do."