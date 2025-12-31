Bad Bunny sparks outrage after Museum Artifact incident in Mexico city

Bad Bunny is under fire after sharing a photo of himself touching a historic Maya artifact during a visit to a museum in Mexico City.

The incident happened in mid-December as the global superstar wrapped up his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour.

The 31-year-old posted — and later deleted — an image showing his hand resting on a carved stone slab at the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). The artifact is believed to date back to 250–900 AD and features ancient rulers and hieroglyphic inscriptions.

INAH responded by reminding the singer that “physical contact with archaeological goods is prohibited,” warning that touching artifacts can damage their preservation and long-term integrity.

Social media reaction was swift and angry. One X user wrote, “Obviously thought the rules didn't apply to him because he's famous, the superiority is sickening, they don't know how to be humble.”

Another commented, “What privilege does he have to go around touching artifacts? F*ing ahole.”

A third added, “This a**hole thinks he's a hotshot and touches stuff like it's no big deal.”

Under Mexico’s Federal Law on Monuments, touching or damaging archaeological objects can result in fines or prison time. No legal action has been announced.

Despite the controversy, Bad Bunny remains in the spotlight for major upcoming projects. He is set to headline the Super Bowl LX halftime show on February 8, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in California.

“This is for my people, my culture, and our history,” Bad Bunny said of the performance.

Jay-Z praised the booking, saying, “What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring,” calling it a milestone on “the world's biggest stage.”