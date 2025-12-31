Tom Cruise receives huge compliment from 'Vanilla Sky' director

Tom Cruise is all set to collaborate with Alejandro G. Iñárritu in 'Digger'

Tom Cruise has been hailed by director Cameron Crowe, who believes that the actor is extremely dedicated to his craft.

Crowe has got the opportunity to work with the Mission: Impossible star on two projects namely Vanilla Sky and Jerry McGuire. He admitted that he found “breeze” after teaming up with the 63-year-old star.

According to Cameron, Tom works really hard on his craft while putting his trust entirely upon the director.

The filmmaker added, “Tom Cruise is not a director, and he will tell you that. And that is why he puts a lot of trust in the people directing him.”

The 68-year-old director recalled his time of working with the Top Gun actor. “He is a blast to direct. He will say no to nothing, he will try all kinds of stuff.”

Crowe told Uncut magazine that Cruise not only knows his lines by heart but also is aware of his co-star’s lines.

“He knows everybody’s job, he knows every character’s lines, he’s there for everybody. So, he has committed filmmakers in his wake, for good reason. He makes it fun.”

Work wise, Tom is all set to collaborate with director Alejandro G. Iñárritu in new film, Digger.