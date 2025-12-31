BLACKPINK Rosé wraps up 2025 with special holiday moment

Rosé is capping off this year with heartwarming holiday moments alongside new friends.

The Blackpink star visited Seoul University Children's Hospital on Christmas Day and is now reflecting on the meaningful experience.

Taking to her official Instagram account, the 28-year-old K-pop icon shared some special moments from her meeting with the little angles, accompanied with a sweet message.

“I would like to thank the children at Seoul University Children's Hospital for giving me time on Christmas Day so that I could warmly close out this year for the last time,” she began the caption with gratitude. “This year I received a lot of love with the song Apartment for my kids.”

“I was able to meet the children who are working hard every day at the hospital to overcome the illness. My friends gave me their precious time so we could laugh, chat and take pictures together, but instead I wanted to give back the love I received to the children this year, I feel like I received a gift full of joy and warmth,” the New Zealand-South Korean singer-songwriter penned.

“Every day since that day, the eyes of their friends have been warm enough to think about them. I ask you to give a lot of attention and love to these precious children,” she continued.

The Apt. the hitmaker added, “I wish all the children of the world a warm and happy holiday,” before concluding, “Happy new year everyone [smiley emoji].”

While other Blackpink stars Lisa, Jennie and Jisso spent the holiday season with their own style, Rosé chose to make this year memorable by making new friends.