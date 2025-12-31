Queen Camilla sends clear message about assault amid Andrew scandal

Queen Camilla shows no tolerance for abuse amid Andrew fallout

Queen Camilla has taken a strong stand against assault amid Andrew's downfall.

King Charles' wife appeared on the BBC Today Programme to talk about the "role of online spaces in the radicalisation of young men, and the importance of early intervention."

She was joined by racing commentator John Hunt and his daughter, Amy, at Clarence House to honour the memory of John's late wife and daughters, Carol, Louise, and Hannah.

They were tragically killed by Louise’s ex-partner at their family home in July of last year.

During the same conversation, Camilla recalled an upsetting incident of assault, which left her furious.

"I remember something that had been lurking in the back of my brain for a very long time. That, when I was a teenager, I was attacked on a train," she said.

The Queen shared, I was reading my book, and this boy – man – attacked me, and I did fight back... I was physically attacked, but I remember anger, and I was so furious about it," King Charles' spouse noted.

Moreover, Camilla made a strong stance that she feels quite serious about any form of abuse, especially domestic abuse.

It is important to mention that Queen Camilla's back-to-back remarks related to abuse in recent times hinted that it is a message for Andrew that there is no place for him in the royal fold due to his ties with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.