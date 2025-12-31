Alabama Barker hits back at Travis Barker critics for Christmas present

Travis Barker's daughter rushes to dad’s defence amid backlash

Alabama Barker quickly stood up for dad Travis Barker as the internet criticised him over “inappropriate” gifts for Christmas.

The 20-year-old took to TikTok and shared a follow-up video to her Christmas haul, and shut down the comments, calling out the Blink-182 drummer for including lingerie among many other items for his daughter’s present.

Alabama, who is the daughter of Travis and his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, began the video saying, “Why the f--- are you guys trying to make this lingerie thing a thing? It’s never going to be a thing, Gretchen.”

The influencer then made it clear that her stepmom, Kourtney Kardashian, picked out the gift items and the musician asked her because they were on his daughter’s Christmas wishlist.

Although Alabama noted that the luxurious clothing articles were selected by the Lemme founder, she reiterated, “Kourtney picked out the lingerie. Kourtney! You think my dad’s like ‘Oh, I’m going to go pick out my daughter’s lingerie.’ No. It was on my Christmas list and he wanted to make it happen for me so he let Kourtney go pick out the lingerie.”

She ended the video saying “leave me alone” and telling her audience that she would never show off her gifts online again.