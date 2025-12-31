Joe Jonas' reaction to 'will you marry me?' goes viral: Watch

Joe Jonas made it clear he’s not thinking about love or marriage anytime soon with a subtle yet hilarious move.

While his brothers Nick and Kevin Jonas went all out grooving to the hit Hindi track Mujh Se Shaadi Karogi (translated to Will You Marry Me?) Joe, 36, remained completely unfazed as if marriage proposals weren’t even on his playlist.

Nick, 33, who has been embracing Bollywood music more and more, recently shared a fun video on his Instagram showing him, his brother Kevin and members of their crew vibing on the playful Hindi track.

Captioning the post, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ husband wrote, “Another show means another night educating the guys on some of my favorite Hindi hype songs #mujhseshadikarogi.”

In the clip, Nick and Kevin are clearly in high spirits, dancing frantically to the upbeat tune.

Joe, however, quietly steals the moment with his nonchalant demeanor, suggesting he’s in no rush to jump back into romance or marriage after last year’s divorce with Sophie Turner.

Him peeling a banana and looking relaxed shows he’s perfectly happy staying single and unbothered.

Priyanka later re-shared the video on her Instagram Stories, letting the moment speak for itself without adding a caption.

This isn’t the first time Nick has embraced Hindi film music as part of his tour routine.

The trend began when he referenced Aavan Jaavan from War 2 as a “hype track,” followed by songs like Shararat from Dhurandhar and Pakistani pop legend Nazia Hasan’s Baat Ban Jaye.