Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Kamala Harris's iconic journey to be showcased in upcoming comic book

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 20, 2020

Kamala Harris's iconic journey to be showcased in upcoming comic book 

Kamala Harris's inspiring story will now be featured in an exciting comic book.

The book, slated to hit the shelves a day after Harris's birthday, chronicles her iconic journey, from childhood to historic nomination as US vice president.

Titled Female Force: Kamala Harris, the book is set for release on October 21, a day after she turns 56. That is less than two weeks before the November 3 US election.

According to publisher, Harris is described as “full of grit and determination,” and her “no-nonsense approach and bi-racial heritage have made her a popular member of the Democratic party.”

The comic opens with Harris's birth in California to Indian biologist Shyamala Gopalan and Jamaican economics professor Donald Harris.

“There was a little girl in California who was a part of the second class to integrate her public school, and she was bused to school every day,” Harris says. “And that little girl was me.”

The comic then follows Harris's journey of becoming th second female African-American and first Asian-American US senator.

More From Entertainment:

Ayeza Khan gives rare glimpse inside her memorable convocation ceremony

Ayeza Khan gives rare glimpse inside her memorable convocation ceremony
Jennifer Aniston's special advice following heartbreaking split from Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston's special advice following heartbreaking split from Brad Pitt
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry inked landmark Netflix deal for shocking reason

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry inked landmark Netflix deal for shocking reason
Jessica Mulroney sets the record straight about tiff with Meghan Markle

Jessica Mulroney sets the record straight about tiff with Meghan Markle
Cardi B reveals the real reason behind split with Offset: 'Got tired of arguing'

Cardi B reveals the real reason behind split with Offset: 'Got tired of arguing'
Meghan Markle mourns the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, issues a statement

Meghan Markle mourns the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, issues a statement

'Meghan Markle cried at Buckingham palace before her engagement to Prince Harry'

'Meghan Markle cried at Buckingham palace before her engagement to Prince Harry'
Kim Kardashian claims COVID-19 is responsible for Kanye West’s mental health

Kim Kardashian claims COVID-19 is responsible for Kanye West’s mental health
Diriliş: Ertuğrul: Meet Gonul Nagiyeva who played Noyan's sister

Diriliş: Ertuğrul: Meet Gonul Nagiyeva who played Noyan's sister
Justin Bieber's 'Holy' beats Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP

Justin Bieber's 'Holy' beats Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP
Prince Harry wants his helicopter licence renewed for family trips?

Prince Harry wants his helicopter licence renewed for family trips?
Kim Kardashian is ‘at the end of her rope’ with Kanye West's antics

Kim Kardashian is ‘at the end of her rope’ with Kanye West's antics

Latest

view all