Kamala Harris's iconic journey to be showcased in upcoming comic book

Kamala Harris's inspiring story will now be featured in an exciting comic book.



The book, slated to hit the shelves a day after Harris's birthday, chronicles her iconic journey, from childhood to historic nomination as US vice president.

Titled Female Force: Kamala Harris, the book is set for release on October 21, a day after she turns 56. That is less than two weeks before the November 3 US election.

According to publisher, Harris is described as “full of grit and determination,” and her “no-nonsense approach and bi-racial heritage have made her a popular member of the Democratic party.”

The comic opens with Harris's birth in California to Indian biologist Shyamala Gopalan and Jamaican economics professor Donald Harris.

“There was a little girl in California who was a part of the second class to integrate her public school, and she was bused to school every day,” Harris says. “And that little girl was me.”

The comic then follows Harris's journey of becoming th second female African-American and first Asian-American US senator.