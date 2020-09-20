Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry taking up production courses to make it big in Hollywood with Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 20, 2020

As Prince Harry begins his new life in California, he will be heading towards less-traveled paths alongside wife Meghan Markle.

According to the Duke of Sussex’s friends, he is looking to conquer the world of showbiz and has no shame in starting from the bottom as he is currently taking up web-based production courses.

He is also reportedly looking up to film director, Ron Howard.

A source cited by Daily Mirror claimed: “Harry has been doing courses, most recently a five-day ‘creative producing lab’. There is talk of Ron Howard being someone to emulate. It would prove to his family and the world he’s not going to sit back and sponge off his name.”

“Harry wants to work and is willing to do that from the bottom up. He also doesn’t want to be in Meghan’s shadow either. He is in a very creative headspace and is determined to work as hard as he can,” the insider added.

Apart from that, the duke is also looking to take up a masterclass in “documentary filmmaking and navigating truth and ethics”.

More From Entertainment:

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez's films to clash at the box office

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez's films to clash at the box office

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mutual affection winning hearts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mutual affection winning hearts
Emmy Awards 2020: Everything you want to know

Emmy Awards 2020: Everything you want to know

Prince Philip has disowned his son Prince Andrew for ties with Jeffrey Epstein?

Prince Philip has disowned his son Prince Andrew for ties with Jeffrey Epstein?

Ellen DeGeneres to address allegations of misconduct in her show

Ellen DeGeneres to address allegations of misconduct in her show
Prince Harry and Prince William's ties are improving, says royal expert

Prince Harry and Prince William's ties are improving, says royal expert

Will Netflix deal ‘rebuild’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s reputation after controversial royal exit?

Will Netflix deal ‘rebuild’ Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s reputation after controversial royal exit?
Jennifer Lopez sends millions into frenzy with latest photo

Jennifer Lopez sends millions into frenzy with latest photo
Eminem ignores Nick Cannon in latest tweet

Eminem ignores Nick Cannon in latest tweet
Machine Gun Kelly's daughter thinks he needs an emotional support dog

Machine Gun Kelly's daughter thinks he needs an emotional support dog
Priyanka Chopra eyeing an Oscar? Experts have high hopes for the star

Priyanka Chopra eyeing an Oscar? Experts have high hopes for the star
Elizabeth Debicki 'terrified' of playing Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

Elizabeth Debicki 'terrified' of playing Princess Diana in 'The Crown'

Latest

view all