Princess, Junior Andre to appear in Katie Price's new TV series

Princess and Junior Andre have vowed to support their mum, Katie Price, by filming scenes from an upcoming three-part TV documentary.

It comes after it was revealed that Katie, 47, was working on a three-part series for Sky, made by Louis Theroux's production company.

The sources revealed to The Sun: 'Princess and Junior really want to support their mum and film for the show, and Katie wants them in it too.

'They have planned to film some scenes in the New Year. It’s not all 100% finalised but it’s very likely to go ahead.

'They are an integral part of Katie’s life and story, and they love their mum and are really proud of her.

The source added: 'It was unfortunate that Katie wasn’t included in Princess’s reality show, and everyone saw the fallout that caused, but all of that was beyond Princess’s control and not her decision.

'The second season of her Princess Diaries is now moving forward without Peter and Emily in it either to avoid any more drama, but that won’t stop Princess supporting her mum by appearing in her show.'

However, Katie's eldest son Junior, 20, previously insisted she is 'doing great', telling the Daily Mail that the family, including his father Peter Andre, 52, are the 'best' they have ever been.