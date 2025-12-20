Rob Reiner's son Nick was being treated for schizophrenia: Report

Nick Reiner, 32, has been arrested on charges of murder after his parents were found stabbed to death

Nick Reiner was reportedly being treated for schizophrenia in the weeks leading up to the brutal killings of his parents.

According to TMZ, the 32-year-old’s behaviour had become “erratic and dangerous” as his medications changed in the lead-up to the deaths of legendary filmmaker Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Reiner.

Sources told the outlet that Nick had been under psychiatric care and that doctors adjusted his medication about a month before the killings. After the change, he allegedly became “out of his head.” They were reportedly still trying to stabilise him when tragedy struck.

Nick had also recently received treatment at a high-end Los Angeles rehab facility that specializes in mental illness and substance abuse. Sources claimed his drug use was exacerbating his schizophrenia. He is expected to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

Nick, who lived in a guesthouse on his parents’ Brentwood property, has a long history of violence and addiction. He has reportedly been in rehab nearly 20 times and has experienced periods of homelessness.

Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, were found stabbed to death in their home on Sunday afternoon by their daughter, Romy Reiner. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later confirmed the couple died from “multiple sharp force injuries,” ruling the deaths a homicide.

Nick was arrested later that night near Exposition Park in Downtown Los Angeles. He was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder with a special circumstance of multiple murders and is being held without bail.

He made his first court appearance Wednesday, appearing disheveled, shackled, and wearing an anti-suicide smock as he stared straight ahead in silence.