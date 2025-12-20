Jessie Buckley confirms birth of first child

Jessie met Freddie, from Islington, North London, after being set up on a blind date

Irish actress Jessie Buckley has shared an update about her family life, revealing that she has recently welcomed her first child into the world.

The Wild Rose star and her mental health worker husband, Freddie, welcomed their first child together after Jessie revealed she was pregnant in April, when she showed off her baby bump at a red carpet event.

Interestingly, the couple decided not to reveal about the due date or gender of their baby. However, Jessie has now confirmed that she's gave birth to a little baby girl.

Speaking on The New York Times‘ Modern Love podcast, she said: 'Everyone is doing great.

'I mean, everything is different. I remember one of my friends, when I was pregnant, sent me something that really resonated with me and was like such a little gift.

'But she said, ‘Just remember that you are also a new thing. Everything’s new, this little human’s new, you’re new, your relationship’s new, your whole relationship to the world is new’.

'It’s intense, but I just love it. Love it so much.'

Jessie also confirmed that she had welcomed a girl as she detailed the lessons she would like to pass onto her daughter.

'I think the thing I can hope to impart to her, and I’m sure she’s going to go on her whole own trajectory, and she should, is we have one life,' Jessie mused.

Jessie met Freddie, from Islington, North London, after being set up on a blind date.