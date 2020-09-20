Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Sep 20 2020
By
Web Desk

Armeena Khan claps back at online haters, saying she wants to meet Esra Bilgic

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 20, 2020

Armeena Khan wants to meet Esra Bilgic, claps back at online haters

Pakistani actress Armeena Khan says she is willing to meet Turkish star Esra Bilgic as she clapped back at the online haters.

The Bin Roye actress turned to Twitter and tweeted that she loves Esra Bilgic and will meet her whenever she visits Pakistan.

“Will meet Esra, I love her,” she said.

Commenting on the tweet, one user dissed Armeena, saying "is Esra your paternal cousin?" He also referred her previous comment she had made on the visit of Dirilis: Ertugrul star Cavit Çetin Güner.

Hitting back at the comment, Armeena responded “Apko bari takleef ho rahi? Apki phuphoo ki beti hai jo itni AAG laga rahi hai? (Why is it aching you so much? Is she your paternal cousin?)"

Earlier, after being asked by a fan to meet Ertuğrul star Cavit Çetin Güner aka Dogan Alp, Armeena had replied saying: “Umm, welcome to him and may he have a great time with you his fans. But why would I do that? Mera rishtaydaar tow nahi hai? Begaani shaadi mein Abdulli dewaani? No offence to anyone.”

