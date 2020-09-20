Religious teacher arrested in Rawalpindi for attempted rape of minor student

RAWALPINDI: A qari (religious teacher) was arrested here for allegedly attempting to rape his minor student, police said on Sunday.



According to police, the child's mother accused the teacher of trying to rape her six-year-old girl during a lesson at her home in Rawalpindi.



When the kid cried out for help, she said she "knocked on the door but the qari had fled the scene".

The child's father filed a complaint at the Saddar police station, following which the teacher was arrested.

Police said they have started an investigation into the matter.

