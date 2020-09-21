Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Sep 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Idris Elba or Tom Hardy: who will replace Daniel Craig as 007 in the next Bond film?

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 21, 2020

There has been speculation about who will replace Daniel Craig as 007 ever since 2015, when he joked he would rather “slash his wrists” than do another Bond film.

As the release date of Daniel Craig's much-awaited film 'No Time to Die' is creeping ever closer, the speculation about who will replace him as 007 is on the rise.

Among other actors, Tom Hardy seems to be hot favourite for the role as his name has been trending this weekend after unconfirmed reports emerged claiming that he will be the next actor to play James Bond.

Hardy - known for his roles in 'Venom and 'The Revenant' - may be a good for the role, being an accomplished, versatile actor with a commanding screen presence.

The 43-year-old actor previously spoke about Bond rumours with a media outlet, saying: "If I mention it, it’s gone. You know, there’s a saying amongst us in the fraternity of acting, and in the fellowship of my peer group, that if you talk about it you’re automatically out of the race. So I can’t possibly comment on that one."

On the other hand, it cannot be denied that previous bookies favourite Idris Elba would make an equally brilliant choice.

The 48-yer-old 'Luther' star has long been tipped to replace Daniel Craig, however he has attempted to quash the rumours, saying to Event: "Bond is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and for that reason, whoever ends up playing it, lives it. You’re THAT character, and known as that character for many, many years. I’m creating characters now that can still live alongside Idris. Not ones that take over me and solely define me."

More From Entertainment:

'PandEmmys': Coronavirus quips, political jibes and much more at the Emmy Awards

'PandEmmys': Coronavirus quips, political jibes and much more at the Emmy Awards
Zendaya makes history at the Emmys: 'It means so much to me'

Zendaya makes history at the Emmys: 'It means so much to me'
Jennifer Aniston hosts a mini ‘Friends’ reunion during the 2020 Emmy Awards

Jennifer Aniston hosts a mini ‘Friends’ reunion during the 2020 Emmy Awards
Jimmy Kimmel’s Zoom ID leak for Emmys afterparty leads to strangers storming in

Jimmy Kimmel’s Zoom ID leak for Emmys afterparty leads to strangers storming in
Emmy Awards 2020: Complete list of winners

Emmy Awards 2020: Complete list of winners
Angelina Jolie spotted enjoying shopping with kids amid tension with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie spotted enjoying shopping with kids amid tension with Brad Pitt
Prince Edward, Sophie spotted at Hampshire beach with children for a special reason

Prince Edward, Sophie spotted at Hampshire beach with children for a special reason
Kylie Jenner shows off her elegance during glam session, calls her stylists 'so unprofessional'

Kylie Jenner shows off her elegance during glam session, calls her stylists 'so unprofessional'
Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez's films to clash at the box office

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez's films to clash at the box office

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mutual affection winning hearts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's mutual affection winning hearts
Emmy Awards 2020: Everything you want to know

Emmy Awards 2020: Everything you want to know

Prince Philip has disowned his son Prince Andrew for ties with Jeffrey Epstein?

Prince Philip has disowned his son Prince Andrew for ties with Jeffrey Epstein?

Latest

view all