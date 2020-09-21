Karachi Board announces Matric (SSC Part II) Science Group results 2020

The Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) on Monday announced the result of Secondary School Certificate SSC Part II (Matric) - Science group (Regular) for the year 2020.



The result was announced by the controller examination on September 21, 2020.

According to the statement issued by Abdul Razak Depar, all students, who had submitted their examination forms before exams were cancelled due to coronavirus, have been promoted under the government’s promotion policy.

As per the statement, a total of 1,69,325 candidates had registered themselves for 2020 exams.

Out of 1,69,325 students, only 445 candidates, who had not appeared in all the papers of their SSC Part I examination 2019, could not benefit from the promotion policy.

The pass percentage stood at 99.8.

Grade A

Grade B

Grade C

Grade D

Grade E



