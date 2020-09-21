Cardi B creates Instagram account for 2-year-old Kulture

Can't connect right now! retry
Grammy award winning rapper Cardi B left fans in shock and elation after she announced the launch of her 2-year-old daughter Kulture’s very own Instagram account.

Little Kulture has amassed a total of 671,000 followers, all in less than 24 hours and her posts have fans gushing already. From fashion look-books featuring her signature pout, to filters galore and even a sneak peek into her personal bling collection, this toddler is fully loaded and not a single troll can be seen.

View this post on Instagram

Hello everyone

A post shared by Kulture (@kulturekiari) on

Her most popular upload to date on the photo-sharing site is a short video featuring Kulture pulling out flowers. While her mother can constantly be heard in the background saying 'no', the tiny tyke appears to have zoned her mother out.

Even the caption accompanying the post left fans in fits of laughter. It read, “My mom telling me NO but that means YES in my language.”

Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram

My mom telling me NO but that means YES in my language

A post shared by Kulture (@kulturekiari) on


