Jennifer Aniston spends first Christmas with boyfriend Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston on Christmas with Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston marked a special milestone this holiday season as she celebrated Christmas with her boyfriend, Jim Curtis, for the first time.

The actress shared a warm glimpse into the festivities on December 25, posting a series of photos that captured the joy of spending the holidays surrounded by loved ones, including Curtis, her close friends, and her beloved dogs.

In the festive snapshots, Aniston appeared relaxed and happy, surrounded by familiar faces and cosy holiday moments.

The snaps also included Curtis spending time with a baby, offering a rare and personal look at their growing bond.

Alongside the photos, the actress wrote a heartfelt message, telling her followers, “Sending you ALL the love. Happy holidays!”

According to a source close to the actress, this holiday season has been especially meaningful for Aniston.

The insider shared that she truly treasures this time of year and enjoys slowing down to focus on the people closest to her.

“She’s very happy to be spending it with Jim,” the source said, noting that the couple has been enjoying the quieter, more personal moments together.

Aniston and Curtis, a hypnotherapist, first went public with their relationship earlier this year.

Though they kept things private at the beginning, they made their first public appearance as a couple at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood event in November. Since then, the pair have grown more comfortable sharing their connection.

Speaking previously about Curtis, Aniston described him as “quite extraordinary,” praising his compassionate nature and his work helping people heal emotionally.

She added that he is “very special, very normal, and very kind,” emphasizing how much she values his presence in her life.

As the year comes to a close, Aniston’s holiday celebration reflects a new chapter filled with warmth, connection, and contentment, making this season one of quiet joy and meaningful beginnings.