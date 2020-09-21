Unidentified suspects allegedly strangle elderly woman to death in Lahore

An individual familiar with the deceased informed Geo News that police put the time of murder around 9am, saying the woman had also tried to run but either tripped or was pushed and her head burst open. Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

LAHORE: Unidentified suspects allegedly strangled an elderly woman to death here in the provincial capital's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) locality, police confirmed on Monday.



Police said they have recovered the body of the 65-year-old woman from a house in Block N of DHA Phase 1, where she lived by herself. Initial information suggests she was strangled, they added.



The dead body has been moved to a morgue for post-mortem, they noted, adding that further investigation regarding the crime was underway.

Police also said the domestic help who worked at the woman's house had gone missing after the alleged murder.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered on behalf of the elderly woman's brother.

An individual who lives in the same locality as the deceased informed Geo.tv that police said that alleged murder took place around 9am, saying that the woman had also tried to run but had either tripped or was pushed, causing her head to burst open.

Her attackers likely captured her before she could escape, strangling her with an elastic band often used in trousers, the individual said. Her immediate family lived abroad but her relatives were in Pakistan these days, they added.

The individual further told Geo News that the domestic help was present earlier in the day, claiming the deceased was not feeling well.

