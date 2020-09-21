Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Sep 21 2020
Ellen DeGeneres Show monologue: Host addresses controversy

Monday Sep 21, 2020

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will the see the host addressing multiple allegations of misconduct that started mounting during the last few months.

The show's monologue doing the rounds on social media shows the comedian thanking everybody for watching her.

She thanked even those who "hates me".

The 62-years-old addressed allegations of workplace misconduct in a six-minute opening monologue in the season 18 premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. 

"As you may have heard, this summer there were accusations of a toxic work environment at our show, and then there was an investigation," she said. 

Ellen continued: "I learned that things happened here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously, and I want to say I am so sorry to the people who were affected."

Several former staff members, celebrities, security guards and guests of Ellen DeGeneres recently opened up about their negative experiences with her following which showrunners promised to launch an inquiry into the accusations.

In an earlier interaction with her fans, she had said, “I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio,” the 62-year-old host said. “And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it.”

She announced that her talk show will return to US screens on September 21.

Tiffany Haddish, Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin, and Chrissy Teigen are due to join her on the show in the first week as the host attempts to win back her audience.

Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Adam Sandler and Orlando Bloom are also expected to sit down with the television personality in the coming weeks.

