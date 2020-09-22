Bilawal, Fazlur Rehman talk anti-govt campaign, Pakistan's political situation

Twitter/PPP (@MediaCellPPP)/via Geo.tv

KARACHI: PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman met on Tuesday to discuss the political situation of the country, a few days after the opposition held a multi-party conference and announced protests against the government from October.

Bilawal and Fazl spoke on the overall political situation of Pakistan and exchanged views regarding the opposition's an anti-government movement.

The JUI-F delegation comprised Maulana Obaid-ur-Rehman and Muhammad Aslam Ghauri, as well as the secretary general of the party's Sindh chapter, Maulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro.

Also present at the Bilawal House meeting was lawmaker and member of the National Assembly Naveed Qamar.