Two men allegedly kidnap, gang rape 22-year-old woman in Karachi

Victim was kidnapped from Karachi's Clifton at 9:30pm after which she was taken to a flat and over there was subjected to sexual violence. — Geo,tv/.Files

KARACHI: Two men allegedly gang-raped a 22-year-old woman after kidnapping her from the city's upscale area, Clifton, it emerged on Tuesday.



According to the police, the victim was kidnapped from the area at 9:30pm after which she was taken to a flat and over there was subjected to sexual violence.

After having gang-raped her, the suspects left her at the spot where they kidnapped her, police said, adding that the girl went to her house following the incident.

The police said that the victim had filed a report today — a day after the incident — and was sent to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where initial reports confirmed that she was subjected to sexual assault.

The DNA tests of the victim have also been conducted.

According to the police, the victim and the family have wished not to be named.

"The woman has identified influential suspects [...] They will be caught soon," police said.