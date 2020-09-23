Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 23 2020
Priyanka Chopra to join Kate Winslet, Nicole Kidman for upcoming HBO series

Wednesday Sep 23, 2020

Priyanka Chopra will be teaming up with a number of big names, including Kate Winslet, Idris Elba

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has jumped onboard another exciting project, alongside a number of Hollywood A-listers.

The Baywatch star has been included as a narrator for HBO’s upcoming series, A World of Calm.

She will be teaming up with a number of big names, including Kate Winslet, Idris Elba, Mahershala Ali, Oscar Isaac, Zoe Kravitz, Nicole Kidman, Cillian Murphy, Lucy Liu and Keanu Reeves.

The 10-episode series will premier on HBO Max on October 1.

Making the announcement on Twitter, Priyanka wrote: "Excited to join such an amazing group of "calming" voices for series, "A World Of Calm." Coming Oct 1st."

The logline of the series reads: "A timely antidote for our modern lives, each half-hour episode takes audiences on an immersive visual journey into another world."

