Karachi load-shedding goes beyond 12 hours as K-Electric, SSGC spar over gas supply

KARACHI: Load-shedding in various neighbourhoods of the southern port city continued on for more than 12 hours on Tuesday, with residential and commercial consumers bearing the brunt and the metropolis' sole power supplier saying low gas pressure was affecting its generation capability.

The K-Electric further added to the despair of Karachi's residents and even the 'exempted' areas experienced five-to-six hours of power outages.

The gas supply issue, according to a report in The News, was getting worse across Sindh as the shortfall had shot up from 120 million cubic feet (mmcf) to 150mmcf and could even double this winter.

The Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) has asked the K-Electric and other stakeholders — which seek gas from the company — to go for alternative power generation options as the shortfall could reach up to 300mmcf.

Prolonged spells of load-shedding were experienced in different areas of Karachi, including Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Golimar, Defence Housing Authority (DHA), Defence View’s Phase 1, Clifton, PECHS, Saadi Town, Gulshan-e-Maymar, New Karachi, Quaidebad, North Karachi, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Gulberg, Quaidabad, Gulshan-e-Bonaire, Gulshan-e-Hadeed, Gulshan-e-Maymar, Malir Jaffar Tayar, Saudabad, Khokrapar, Kharadar, and Martin Quarters.

Moreover, areas such as Lyari, Lines Area, Malir, Surjani Town, Korangi, and New Karachi, were facing power outages of approximately 12 hours.

Speaking of the extensive unannounced power cuts, a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block 12 explained that other than the six hours of power outage a day, they were facing additional electricity breakdowns on a daily basis.

"If these unannounced power outages are due to any fault, it must be fixed; if it is due to maintenance, why do we have it daily," said the resident.

Similarly, a resident of the DHA Phase VIII, Sheharyar, said they were facing unannounced power failures throughout the day, whereas Saba Naz of Korangi said they were facing power outages of over 12 hours a day.

'Gas pressure shortfall'

According to a statement issued by the K-Electric, it was facing an ongoing issue of low gas pressure from the SSGC.

"While the quantity of the required gas remains available, decreased pressure leads to reduced production of electricity. This gas pressure shortfall has created a supply gap of 400 MW, at a time when demand is high," it said.

It added that the pressure of the gas supplied to its power plants was low due to which various gas-fired plants at Korangi and S.I.T.E. were not able to function at their optimum capacity despite remaining fully available.

"Generation will be increased as soon as gas supply at the desired pressure is available. The KE’s furnace-oil fired power plants are fully functional at this time," the K-Electric added.

The power distributor requested the relevant authorities to purchase re-liquefied natural gas (RLNG) "if made available at required gas pressure to meet short term requirements and is awaiting confirmation on the same".

Expressing concerns that the curtailment of gas pressure may lead to an increase in load-shedding hours across all consumer segments, including the industrial zones, the K-Electric said: "The power utility requests that the SSGC put in all the required efforts to resolve the situation as swiftly as possible."

SSGC denies 'gas load-shedding'

The SSGC, on the other hand, maintained that there was no gas load-shedding in its franchise areas.

“Instead a low-pressure situation has been created due to diminishing gas supplies from different gas fields owned by E&P companies," it said.

"Currently, the SSGC faces a shortfall of 150 mmcfd gas as a result of which the company's line pack system has been effected. The SSGC is therefore following the government's gas load management plan whereby the company is giving first preference in the supply of gas to the domestic sector.”

It is pertinent to note that the Sinjhoro and Zarghun Gas Fields are undergoing Annual Turn Around (ATA) right now and a number of other gas fields are also injecting reduced gas into SSGC's system. Hence, there are complaints of low gas pressure from the customers.

“Despite the grave situation, the SSGC continues to provide KE with 190 to 200 mmcfd gas so that the people of Karachi do not face power outages for long.

As gas fields were continually subjected to low gas production, the upcoming winter would be tough for all the customers — something that the SSGC has already informed the K-Electric and other stakeholders about in order make alternate arrangements.

"The upcoming winter will see a shortfall of 150 to 300 mmcfd gas," the gas supply company stated.