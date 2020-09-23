Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive backlash for meddling in US politics

Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive backlash for meddling US politics

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received severe backlash after they urged the US citizens to vote in the upcoming elections.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who announced to step down as senior royals and moved to US and are living in a $14 million mansion in Santa Barbara, California, urged the American citizens to exercise their right to vote in their first primetime TV appearance on ABC on Tuesday.

Prince Harry told voters to reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity, while his wife Meghan dubbed the presidential elections the ‘most important’ polls of their lifetime but the royal couple did not endorse any of the candidates.

However, they sparked severe criticism as the members of the royal family are expected to be strictly apolitical according to British tradition.

Shortly after their two-minute-long video, social media users criticized Prince Harry and Meghan for interfering in US politics.

A social media user said, “Why a UK prince and his wife getting involved in a US election? What business is it of his?

On the other hand, several royal fans also defended Meghan and Harry and praised them for reminding Americans to vote in the November election.

