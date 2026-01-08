Why did Nick Reiner's lawyer Alan Jackson withdraw from case?

Nick was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the murder of his parents

Nick Reiner’s murder case took a dramatic turn just moments before his scheduled court appearance.

During proceedings at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Wednesday, January 7, high-profile defense attorney Alan Jackson abruptly stepped away from representing Reiner.

Jackson informed the judge that he was withdrawing as counsel, telling the court, “We would ask to withdraw as counsel of record. We have no choice but to withdraw and ask to be relieved.” The judge approved the request, and Reiner will now be represented by public defender Kimberly Greene. His arraignment was pushed to February 23, marking the second delay after an earlier postponement in December.

Reiner, who appeared briefly in court, responded simply to the new date. “Uh, yeah, I agree with that,” he said before being escorted back to Twin Towers Correctional Facility, where he remains held without bail.

Outside the courthouse, Jackson addressed reporters but stopped short of explaining his sudden exit. “This morning, I had to withdraw as Nick Reiner’s counsel,” he said. “Circumstances beyond our control, but more importantly circumstances beyond Nick’s control, had dictated that sadly made it impossible for us to continue our representation of Nick.” He added that he was “legally and ethically prohibited” from sharing further details.

Despite stepping away, Jackson emphasised his confidence in Reiner’s defense. “Be clear, be very very clear,” he said. “My team and I remained deeply deeply committed to Nick Reiner and to his best interest.” He went on to add, “We’ve learned, and you can take this to the bank, is that pursuant to the law in this state, Nick Reiner is not guilty of murder — print that!”

Reiner is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the stabbing deaths of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, who were found dead in their Brentwood home on December 14. The LA County Medical Examiner ruled the deaths a homicide caused by “multiple sharp force injuries.” If convicted, Reiner faces life in prison without parole or the death penalty.