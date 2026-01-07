Haley Baylee breaks silence after ex-husband Matt Kalil sues her

Haley and Matt were married from 2016 to 2022

Haley Baylee is pushing back after her ex-husband, former NFL player Matt Kalil, filed a lawsuit accusing her of making damaging personal remarks about him.

Speaking to Page Six on Wednesday, January 7, Baylee said she was “shocked and incredibly hurt” by the legal move and insisted her original comments have been taken out of context.

“The truth is in the original livestream — which is still live on Marlon’s YouTube account,” Baylee said in a statement. “I speak highly of [Kalil] in multiple ways throughout that conversation.” She added that learning about the lawsuit had been deeply upsetting, calling litigation “a harrowing and emotionally draining experience” and saying she was “heartbroken that he is choosing to subject us and our families to this ordeal.”

Baylee, 33, also pointed to six timestamps from her November 2025 interview in which she praised Kalil, describing him as a “really good guy” and the “greatest guy in the world.”

Kalil, 36, filed the lawsuit earlier that day, claiming Baylee’s “degrading and deeply personal comments” led to “unwanted attention and invasive commentary from the public.”

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, he also alleged the remarks negatively affected his wife, Keilani Asmus, who he said received “disturbing” and “alarming” messages online. Kalil is seeking $75,000 in damages.