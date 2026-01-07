Is Bruno Mars performing at Grammys 2026? See Details

Bruno Mars excites fans with Grammys speculation ahead of new release

Bruno Mars has excited his fans beyond measure as they wait for his first album in a decade, and to top that off, Grammy whispers have started circulating.

The 40-year-old pop icon is believed to be in talks to take the stage at the Grammys 2026 and perform his upcoming lead single from the new album.

The Talking to the Moon hitmaker is all set to release the album in March, according to an Us Weekly source.

Mars is nominated for three awards at the grand music ceremony, and although the performance isn’t confirmed yet, fans’ excitement has skyrocketed.

Flocking to X, one fan wrote, “Bruno Mars bringing a new single to the GRAMMYS? That’s going to be a show-stealer. Can already imagine the choreography, the band, the lights,he never does anything halfway. March can’t come soon enough for that album drop.”

Another added, “That’s huge news! If he’s performing in February and dropping the album in March, he’s about to own the whole spring. We’ve definitely been waiting long enough for a new solo era!” and “Bruno Mars debuting new music at the Grammys feels like a moment already,” chimed in a third.

This comes after the Count on Me singer announced, “My album is done,” in a tweet on Monday, January 5.