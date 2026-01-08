Nick Reiner appears in court after attorney Alan Jackson's withdrawal

Nick Reiner shaves head, appears in court without former attorney

Nick Reiner appeared in a Georgia courtroom this week as his legal case continues to move forward following the withdrawal of his attorney, marking a notable moment in the ongoing legal proceedings tied to the deaths of his parents, filmmakers Rob and Michele Reiner.

As reported by PEOPLE, Reiner, 23, made a brief appearance during his arraignment on Jan. 6, arriving with a newly shaved head that drew attention from those in and outside the courthouse.

The arraignment came shortly after his previous lawyer, Alan Jackson, withdrew from the case, leaving questions about Reiner’s legal representation moving forward.

Though the hearing itself was procedural, it marked a key step in the legal process as Reiner now navigates upcoming court dates without the attorney who had been guiding his defence.

Details about who might represent him next have not yet been made public.

Reiner is charged in connection with the deaths of his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, who were found dead in their Georgia home in December.

Law enforcement has said no foul play is suspected, but the investigation and subsequent legal actions have drawn significant public and media attention.

At the courthouse, Reiner remained calm as he appeared before a judge, although the shaved head sparked speculation online and among observers.

His appearance in court followed days of heightened focus on the case after the sudden departure of Jackson, a well-known defence attorney, from Reiner’s legal team.

Reiner’s parents were highly respected in the film community.

Rob Reiner was an accomplished filmmaker and actor known for works including This Is Spinal Tap and A Few Good Men, and Michele Reiner had a successful career as well.

Their deaths shocked fans and colleagues alike, leading to widespread media coverage and tributes.

Public records show that Reiner is expected to return to court as the case progresses, with legal experts noting the next steps will likely involve the appointment of new counsel and pre-trial motions.

For now, the arraignment stands as the latest formal appearance in a case that continues to unfold, raising both legal and emotional questions for those close to the family and the wider community following the tragedy.