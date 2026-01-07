Louis Partridge finds happy ending in 'Enola Holmes' after recent split

'Enola Holmes' reveals first look of Louis Partridge and Millie Bobby Brown’s characters in part 3

Louis Partridge and his real-life girlfriend, Olivia Rodrigo, might not have been endgame, but his Enola Holmes character, Lord Tewkesbury, seems to have found forever love in the third instalment.

The 22-year-old actor was seen proposing to Millie Bobby Brown’s character, Enola, in the first look into the upcoming release on Wednesday, December 7.

In the picture revealed on Instagram by Netflix, Partridge held up a ring-shaped flower in front of Brown while sitting on one knee.

“Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter and Louis Partridge return in ENOLA HOLMES 3, where Enola must crack life's greatest mystery: love — FIRST LOOK:,” the caption read on the streaming site’s post.

According to the premise of the movie, Brown has opened up her own detective agency and arrives in Malta to work on a case.

While the official release date for the third Enola Holmes movie has not been revealed, the filming reportedly wrapped up in 2025.

Sharing their excitement about the fan-favourite couple’s love story, viewers flocked to the comments and wrote, “Tewkesbury proposing to Enola was not on my 2026 bingo card.”

Another added, “i’m soooooooo Excited WHATTT,” while a third chimed in, “Wrong girl Louis,” referring to the House of Guinness star’s recent breakup with Rodrigo.

The drivers license hitmaker and Partridge are believed to have parted ways after two years together.