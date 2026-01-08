Ashley Tisdale's husband adds fuel to 'toxic mom group' drama

The couple has been married since 2014

Ashley Tisdale’s husband has entered the toxic mom group chat.

One day after the High School Musical alum opened up about feeling pushed out of a “toxic” circle of famous moms, her husband of over a decade, Christopher French, shared a cryptic message that only fuelled the drama.

On Tuesday, January 6, the 44-year-old composer reposted a graphic on his Instagram Stories that read, “It’s your choice whether or not to engage.” The message landed just hours after Tisdale’s candid essay for The Cut reignited conversation around the fallout.

In the piece, the Phineas and Ferb voice actress reflected on feeling excluded from a tight-knit mom group that reportedly included Hilary Duff, Meghan Trainor and Mandy Moore. Tisdale, 40, described slowly realising she was no longer fully part of the circle.

“I realized that there were group text chains that didn’t include everyone, which led to cliques forming within the larger group,” she wrote. She added, “And after the third or fourth time of seeing social media photos of everyone else at a hangout that I didn’t get invited to, it felt like I wasn’t really part of the group after all.”

Tisdale admitted she initially tried to brush it off, but she ultimately reached a breaking point, asking herself, “At that point, I had to ask myself: Why am I still showing up for this?”

While Tisdale’s representative denied that the essay was about the women everyone was speculating about in a statement to TMZ, Duff’s husband practically confirmed the drama by posting (and then deleting) a scathing response, mocking Tisdale’s essay and parodying her photoshoot.