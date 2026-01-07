 
Geo News

Mia Goth gets candid about her time on ‘Star Wars: Starfighter'

Mia Goth stars as the lead villain in 'Star Wars: Starfighter'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 07, 2026

Mia Goth revealed the truth about working on the set of Star Wars: Starfighter.

In her recent interview with Collider, Goth described filming the movie as “one of the best experiences of my career” emphasizing the joy of working with Shawn Levy.

She highlighted Levy’s direction style as supportive and energizing creating an environment where actors could fully immerse themselves in the story.

“It was incredible. I had the most fun on a film set, I think, that I’ve ever had. I mean, Shawn Levy is just electric. When you meet him, you can’t help but feel that electricity,” she heaped praise on the filmmaker.

“It just rubs off on you, you know. And he has a way of working with his crew, and he’s so bonded to everyone around him, and we had such a blast. I think people are gonna really love the movie.”

Goth is currently making buzz for her role in Frankenstein and her upcoming movie Odyssey which she said was ‘one of the greatest experiences of [her] life.’

As she is currently basking in the success of Guillermo del Toro’s movie, she clarified that there is no room for its sequel as the director reminder her that Victor Frankenstein’s death poses a narrative challenge.

