Milo Manheim tapped for lead role in ‘Tangled' live-action movie

Milo Manheim and Teagan Croft to star in ‘Tangled' live-action movie

Milo Manheim has landed one of the lead roles in Disney’s upcoming live-action Tangled remake, joining a fresh cast that reimagines the beloved animated classic for a new generation.

Multiple outlets confirm that Manheim, known for his work on Zombies and Dancing with the Stars, will play Flynn Rider opposite Teagan Croft as Rapunzel.

The live-action Tangled marks another step in Disney’s ongoing effort to bring its animated hits to life on the big screen.

Manheim’s casting indicates that the studio is blending emerging talent with high-profile musical and acting chops as it reshapes the story of Rapunzel, the spirited princess with magical long hair who finds adventure and love after leaving the tower where she was raised.

Teagan Croft, best known for her role on Titans, will portray Rapunzel.

The story follows the familiar arc of the original, a young woman with magical hair who yearns to explore the world beyond her tower, and the roguish thief who helps her escape.

Manheim’s Flynn Rider is the charming, mischievous counterpart to Rapunzel’s idealism and curiosity, and fans are already speculating about how his version will capture the blend of humour and heart that made the animated film a favourite.

Deadline notes that the film’s creative team aims to stay true to the spirit of the 2010 Tangled, while also giving live-action audiences something fresh and full of energy.

The remake will likely feature updated versions of the musicals that helped define the original, though details about the soundtrack and other cast members remain under wraps.

Disney has not yet announced a release date, but production is expected to ramp up this year as the studio builds excitement around its expanding slate of live-action adaptations.

Manheim’s involvement adds to the buzz, as his blend of stage and screen experience makes him a compelling fit for a role that combines physicality, humour and romantic chemistry.

For audiences who grew up with the animated Tangled, seeing this story reimagined with new stars offer a sense of both nostalgia and anticipation.

With Croft and Manheim at the centre, Disney’s newest Tangled promises to be a vibrant remake that honours the original.

More details are expected to surface in the coming months as the project moves closer to production.