Saudi Arabia grants special permission to PIA for 21 additional flights

PIA had requested the Saudi government to allow additional flights, keeping in view the urgent need of many of the Pakistanis to reach Saudi Arabia for the renewal of their aqamas. Photo: Geo.tv/Files

The Saudi government on Thursday has granted special permission to Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to operate 21 additional flights – on weekly basis – between the two countries.

According to the spokesperson of the national carrier, PIA had requested the Saudi authorities to allow additional flights, keeping in view the urgent need of many of the Pakistanis to reach Saudi Arabia for the renewal of their Iqamas.

He said with an increase in the number of flights PIA will be able to transport 25,500 passengers from Pakistan before the 30th of this month – which is the deadline for many ensuring their presence in the kingdom.



Read more: PIA raises fare for Pakistanis coming home from Saudi Arabia

On Wednesday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari had asked Saudi Arabia to increase flights and extend Iqama for Pakistani workers.

In a virtual meeting with Saudi Vice Minister for Labour Abdullah bin Naseer Abuthnain, the special assistant had asked to further extend the Iqama expiration date to the 30th of next month.

He had said lack of availability of flights has also resulted in exorbitant airfares.

On the occasion, Saudi Deputy Minister for Labour, Abdullah bin Nasir Abu Al-Sani had promised to raise the issue of flights and visa at the weekly joint ministerial meeting.