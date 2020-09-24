Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Sep 24 2020
Buckingham Palace disowns Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's remarks about US election

Thursday Sep 24, 2020

Buckingham Palace has distanced itself from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's comments about the upcoming US presidential election.

“The duke is not a working member of the royal family and any comments he makes are in a personal capacity,” a palace spokesperson said.

Markle had urged Americans to vote during an ABC primetime special Tuesday, telling viewers: "Every four years, we´re told, ´This is the most important election of our lifetime.´ But this one is."

Harry, who appeared alongside Markle in their first joint TV appearance since leaving Britain, added: "As we approach this November, it´s vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity."

The couple quit frontline British royal duties earlier this year and recently moved to California with their one-year-old son, Archie.

"When we vote, our values are put into action, and our voices are heard," Markle said in the special revealing Time magazine´s list of the 100 most influential people of 2020.

Markle and Harry have spoken of their desire to "do something of meaning, to do something that matters," in California, where they plan to launch a wide-ranging non-profit organization.

