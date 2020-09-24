Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik's baby: Fans await first glance of newborn

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's excited fans seem to be over the moon after the couple broke the news about their first child arrival on social media Wednesday.

As soon as the former One Direction singer announced the birth of his first child, the supermodel mum also took to social media to share an endearing photo of her bundle of joy.

But the fans are still awaiting a glance of Zayn, Gigi's newborn baby. Some of them browsing the internet to fulfill their wish to have the first snap of the baby, whose name is yet to be chosen by their parents.

The supermodel shared a monochrome shot of Zayn holding their daughter who wrapped her hands around his thumb.



Gushing over the sight, Gigi wrote: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”