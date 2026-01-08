Sean Swayze, Patrick Swayze's brother's cause of death

Sean Swayze, brother of Dirty Dancing star Patrick Swayze, dies at 63

Sean Swayze, the younger brother of Dirty Dancing star Patrick Swayze, has died at the age of 63 and his cause of death has now been officially revealed.

Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records show that Swayze passed away on December 15, 2025, in the Los Angeles area from complications linked to cirrhosis of the liver, a condition often associated with long-term alcohol abuse.

He also suffered an acute upper gastrointestinal bleed and severe metabolic acidosis, which contributed to his death.

Swayze’s passing was confirmed by his son, Jesse Swayze, to TMZ, and has since been echoed in family tributes shared on social media.

His cousin, Rachel M. Leon, remembered him as “always fun and full of life,” and shared a recent photo of him wearing a T-shirt from a family event that honoured Patrick Swayze.

Family members, including his brother Don Swayze and Sean’s children, Cassie, Kyle and Jesse, have received messages of support during this difficult time.

Sean was one of five siblings in the Swayze family.

Patrick Swayze, the Hollywood icon known for films such as Dirty Dancing, Ghost and Road House, died in 2009 at age 57 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The Swayze family also included siblings Don, Vickie Lynn and Bambi, with Vickie having died in 1994.

Although Sean was not as widely known in the entertainment industry as his older brother, he worked as a team-player and was part of the broader Hollywood community.

Tributes poured in after his death, with loved ones recalling his lively spirit and the joy he brought to family gatherings.

The news of Swayze’s death has brought renewed attention to the Swayze family’s legacy, reminding many of Patrick’s contributions to film and the personal challenges the family has faced over the years.

As relatives and friends continue to remember Sean’s life, his cause of death underscores the serious health consequences of liver disease and has sparked heartfelt condolences from fans and acquaintances alike.