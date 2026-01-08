Ali Wong splits from Bill Hader after 2 years of relationship

Comedian Ali Wong and actor Bill Hader split

Comedian Ali Wong and actor Bill Hader have ended their relationship after nearly two years together.

The pair confirmed to PEOPLE and other outlets.

The news comes as the couple, both acclaimed performers in their own right, choose to move forward separately while maintaining mutual respect.

Wong and Hader, who never publicly married, began dating in early 2024 after first being linked together in 2023.

Their romance quickly drew attention, blending two different comedic voices whose personal and professional lives often cross in Hollywood circles.

In their joint statement about the split, the pair said simply, “We are not together anymore and we remain close friends. We have great love and respect for each other and only wish the best for one another.”

The couple did not share specific reasons for their breakup, instead focusing on the positive aspects of their time together and affirming their ongoing friendship.

There was no mention of any shared children or plans to reconcile romantically.

Wong, 41, and Hader, 45, both have busy careers in stand-up, television and film. Wong first rose to wide acclaim with her Netflix specials Baby Cobra and Hard Knock Wife, and she has since expanded into acting in projects like Always Be My Maybe and the Apple TV+ series Beef.

Hader is best known for his work on Saturday Night Live and for creating and starring in Barry, which earned him critical praise and multiple awards.

Though the couple preferred to keep details of their private life largely out of the spotlight, they were occasionally seen together at star events and on social media, where supporters celebrated their chemistry and warmth as a pair.

Their decision to part ways appears to have been mutual and amicable, with both performers emphasising respect and goodwill.

With the split around continued friendship and support, Wong and Hader set an example of mature communication that fans and followers have appreciated.