Brad Pitt loves seeing Nicole Poturalski defend him against Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt has no problems with Nicole Poturalski defending him against former wife Angelina Jolie.

Brad Pitt is basking in the glory of his newfound love in German model Nicole Poturalski.

As revealed by a source, the 56-year-old actor actually did not have any problems with Nicole coming to his sweet defence against former wife Angelina Jolie.

In fact, if anything he found it flattering.

The Ad Astra star was not “angry or upset Nicole made a remark about ‘happy people don’t hate,’” a source revealed to Us Weekly.

“For it to become this thing that suddenly everyone was talking about should have been surprising to Brad,” the insider went on.

So to say, Brad does not want to be dragged into the drama.

“At this time in his life, Brad is just happy that he has found someone that makes him feel cherished and loved.”

Captioning one of her posts earlier, Nicole had expressed her feelings about Angelina stating, “Happy people don’t hate."

She was then attacked by a commentator who said, "If so, then why [do] you & Brad hate Angelina. Practice what you preach, girl.”

To this, the German model replied, "Not hating [on] anyone.”

She replied to another comment, “WE LOVE. WE SUPPORT. WE SMILE. LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL. BIGGEST KISS.”