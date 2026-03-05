From teen pop to wedding bells: Inside Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez’s iconic friendship

From Jonas Brothers to wedding bells: Let’s scroll into some of Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s sweetest friendship moments.

Some Hollywood friendships fade fast. Not this one.

For nearly two decades, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez have remained one of pop culture’s most loyal duos – surviving breakups, world tours, viral rumours and award-show chaos together.

Their friendship began thanks to two familiar faces: the Jonas Brothers. What started as a teenage double date situation turned into a ride-or-die bond that’s lasted 17 years.

Here’s a look back at the moments that made Swift and Gomez the ultimate celebrity besties.

August 2008: Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez meet through the Jonas Brothers

The two future pop superstars first crossed paths while dating brothers Joe and Nick Jonas.

Gomez later laughed about the situation in a 2017 interview: “We actually dated the Jonas Brothers together! It was hysterical,” she told KISS FM UK.

She remembered their first impression vividly: “It was amazing, because [Taylor] was the girl with the big curly hair and all the bracelets and the cowboy boots.”

Then she added the punchline fans love: “It was the best thing we got out of those relationships.”

September 14, 2008: Taylor Swift supports Selena Gomez at ‘Another Cinderella Story’ premiere

Only a month after meeting, Swift showed up to support Gomez at the premiere of Another Cinderella Story – marking their first red carpet together.

Spoiler: it wouldn’t be the last.

October 20, 2009: Selena Gomez says Swift is her go-to for love advice

During an interview with Seventeen, the Who Says singer revealed who she calls whenever life gets messy.

“Every single problem I ever have is healable by Taylor Swift!”

She added that Swift’s perspective always helped.

“Taylor has gone through it… and she gives the most thought-out answers.”

And yes – they talk constantly. “We literally talk every day.”

November 22, 2011: Surprise moment on the Speak Now tour

Fans at Madison Square Garden got a huge surprise when Gomez joined Swift onstage during the Speak Now tour.

The pair performed Gomez’s hit Who Says, proving their friendship wasn’t just backstage – it belonged onstage too.

July 23, 2013: Swift calls Gomez ‘the coolest thing I’ve ever had to a sister’

When Gomez turned 21, the Blank Space crooner posted a heartfelt message online.

“Happy 21st birthday to my friend, and the closest thing I've ever had to a sister.”

Fans immediately labeled them pop’s ultimate sister duo.

May 18, 2015: Gomez joins Swift’s ‘Bad Blood’ squad

The friendship went cinematic when Gomez appeared in Swift’s blockbuster music video for Bad Blood.

The clip – packed with cameos including Kendrick Lamar and Zendaya – turned the pop feud era into a pop culture moment.

January 8, 2020: Both stars open up about their friendship

In an interview with WSJ magazine, Swift explained why their bond is so strong.

“There has always been this quality of sisterhood.”

She added something fans still quote today:

“I knew from when I met her I would always have her back.”

Gomez echoed the sentiment.

“She has showed up for me in ways that I would have never expected.”

November 2022: Gomez calls Swift her ‘only friend in the industry’

Speaking with Rolling Stone, Gomez admitted the music world can be isolating.

“My only friend in the industry really is Taylor.”

The honesty resonated with fans – and reminded everyone why their friendship stands out in Hollywood.

April 1, 2023: Gomez supports Swift at the Eras Tour

The Single Soon singer attended the Lover crooner’s massive The Eras Tour with her little sister – singing along and dancing in the crowd like the proud best friend she is.

December 11, 2024: Swift volunteers for wedding duty

When Gomez announced her engagement to Benny Blanco, Swift didn’t hesitate to claim a role in the ceremony.

“Yes I will be the flower girl.”

Fans immediately lost it.

September 27, 2025: Swift attends Gomez’s wedding

When Gomez married Blanco, Swift was right there celebrating.

According to sources, the pop superstar even gave a speech.

Guests including Ed Sheeran joined the celebration as the couple danced late into the night.

The real story behind the friendship

After 17 years, countless award shows, surprise performances and inside jokes, Swift and Gomez remain proof that Hollywood friendships can actually last.

Or as Gomez once put it best: “I don’t know life without you Taylor.”

And honestly? Fans wouldn’t want to imagine it either.