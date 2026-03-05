Lewis Capaldi shocks fans with surprising new business strategy

Singer Lewis Capaldi has surprised fans after stepping into a very different role.

The Scottish star is now appearing as a playful shoe salesman in a new campaign for footwear brand HeyDude, which is owned by Crocs.

Capaldi is known for his music and emotional songs but this time he is showing his funny side.

The Someone You Loved singer

Capaldi appears in a short film promoting the brand’s new Stretch Sox shoes. In the campaign, he jokingly acts like a travelling shoe salesman while appearing in different scenic locations.

The video shows him relaxing on a tropical beach, standing on a paddle board, sitting by a campfire, fishing for shoes and even riding on the edge of a moving boat.

The singer keeps the tone light throughout the clip, inviting fans to slow down and enjoy life’s simple moments.

In the campaign, he tells viewers, “why not escape with me to Heydude country?” before joking that anyone can feel as relaxed as he does by simply slipping into a pair of the shoes.

The campaign highlights the brand’s easy step in footwear designed for everyday comfort.

While the unusual promotion has caught attention, the star is also preparing for a busy year in music.

Lewis is planning his biggest tour yet in 2026, following his return to music in late 2025.